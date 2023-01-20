Who was ‘surprise ring bearer’ at Anand-Radhika's engagement? Watch video1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Anant-Radhika engagement: Can you guess what could have been their ring bearer? Many must have fluked that it could be a family member or a close friend, however, the answer would surprise you.
Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani has got engaged with Radhika Merchant at Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday. The couple's engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair in which one of the biggest highlights was their ‘surprise ring bearer’.
