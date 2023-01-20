Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani has got engaged with Radhika Merchant at Antilia in Mumbai on Thursday. The couple's engagement ceremony was a star-studded affair in which one of the biggest highlights was their ‘surprise ring bearer’.

Can you guess what could have been their ring bearer? Many must have fluked that it could be a family member or a close friend, however, the answer would surprise you.

Yes! Anant Mahindra and Radhika Merchant's surprise ring bearer was the ‘family’s pet dog.

Take a look at the video below:

#WATCH | Engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilla' yesterday pic.twitter.com/igSZQ9fOT5 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

The emcee, in the visuals from the engagement ceremony, can be seen inviting the ‘surprise ring bearer’ and the pet dog dressed in a beautiful costume came running on the stage. The dog seemed like a Golden Retriever.

Everyone was seen dancing with heart-shaped cardboard in front of the couple. This dance performance was led by Anant's mother Nita Ambani.

The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati tradition, which is a kind of engagement. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds. These items are distributed at the groom's place where the event takes place.

The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambani's at their residence amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and their engagement ceremony brought them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

(With ANI inputs)