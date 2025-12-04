Who was Swaraj Kaushal? India's youngest governor, Sushma Swaraj's husband passes away at 73

Former Mizoram governor and senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal passed away on Friday, 4 December. He was 73-years-old. Swaraj Kaushal was the husband of former MEA Sushma Swaraj, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj's father. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi wing said that his last rites will be performed today at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Kaushal was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi after he complained of chest pain in the afternoon – where doctors declared him dead, PTI reported, citing a BJP leader.

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Born on 12 July 1952 in Solan to Madan Lal and Lajyawati Swaraj Kaushal was appointed as the governor of Mizoram at the age of 37 in 1990 – making him the youngest governor ever to be appointed in India. The Supreme Court designated him as a senior advocate when he was only 34 years old.

He earned a deree in law from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Swaraj Kaushal and Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister, tied the knot in 1975. Kaushal represented Haryana in Parliament as a member of the Haryana Vikas Party from 1998 to 2004.

Swaraj Kaushal's last rites In a social media post, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj remembered her father for his affection, discipline, simplicity and patriotism. She was seen performing rituals ahead of the last rites.

PM Modi pays tribute to Swaraj Kaushal Mourning Swaraj Kaushal's death, PM Narendra Modi said: "Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure. His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy. My thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri and the other family members in this sad hour. Om Shanti."