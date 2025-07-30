Who was T N Manoharan? Ex-ICAI President and Padma Shri Awardee known for Satyam revival, passes away

Padma Shree awardee and former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 in Mumbai.

Who was T N Manoharan? Manoharan was a practising Chartered Accountant for over thirty years. The government appointed him to the Board of Satyam Computer Services to protect the interests of depositors and wind up the business.

Manoharan was the ICAI President from 2006 to 2007 and held positions as Chairman of its Accounting Research Foundation and the National Committee on Accounting Standards of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

He served as a member on the Board of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) from 2006-07 and on the Committees of Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Comptroller and Auditor General of India and Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Manoharan also served as the Non-Executive Chairman of Canara Bank for five years, from 2015 to 2020. He received the Business Leadership Award and was named Indian of the Year in 2009 as part of the Satyam revival team. Additionally, he was honoured with India's prestigious civilian award, the Padma Shri.

T N Manoharan's expertise He specialised in Accountancy, Economics, Banking, Risk, Agriculture and Rural Economy, Small-Scale Industry, Finance, Law, Human Resources, Business Management, Administration, and Corporate Governance.

T N Manoharan's education Manoharan pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Madras, a Master’s in Commerce from Sri Venkateshwara University in Andhra Pradesh, and a law degree from the Madras Law College.

T N Manoharan's death Sharing details on Manoharan's demise, Dinesh Wagerah, a member of ICAI, wrote on X, “Big loss to CA fraternity. It’s saddening to know the news of the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved past president of ICAI, Padma Shri CA. T.N. Manoharan, earlier today in Mumbai, following a massive heart attack. CA. Manoharan was not only a towering figure in our profession but also a true statesman of our nation.”

He added, “His wisdom, humility, and unwavering integrity inspired generations of Chartered Accountants. He was a remarkable ambassador of the profession, earning respect and admiration across the globe. His passing is an irreparable loss—not just to the professional fraternity, but to the nation at large. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace.”