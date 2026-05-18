Who was Twisha Sharma? Former Miss Pune found dead months after marrying Bhopal lawyer

33-year-old Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe Sharma’s death after her family alleged her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws, news agency PTI reported.

Twisha, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, met her husband, Samarth Singh - a Bhopal-based lawyer - through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025. Five months later, she was found hanging at her in-laws’ home in Katra Hills.

WhatsApp chats between Sharma and her mother, accessed by NDTV, reportedly showed that she was unhappy in her marriage and wanted to return to her parents’ home. “Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me,” Twisha wrote to her mother.

“Please come and pick me up from here tomorrow,” Twisha pleaded with her mother in a WhatsApp message sent on May 7.

Twisha was reportedly accused of carrying a child conceived outside marriage and was later allegedly pressured into undergoing an abortion.

“He is asking me whose child it was and you expect me to just ignore it? What kind of woman are you. He has crossed every limit. How am I supposed to live with him?” she wrote to her mother in a series of messages sent on May 9.

Who was Twisha Sharma? Twisha, a former Miss Pune 2012 winner, had briefly worked in the entertainment industry, featuring in Telugu films and collaborating with brands such as Dove and L’Oreal. Before getting married, she had also spent several years in Delhi working in marketing and communications. She held an MBA degree.

According to an unverified LinkedIn profile, Twisha Sharma described herself as a “dynamic professional” with experience in marketing management in the restaurant industry. The profile also mentioned her involvement in performing arts, including appearances in advertisements and regional films, along with an interest in filmmaking.

The profile further stated that she worked as a Marketing Manager at Flavour Pot Foods in Mumbai between July 2014 and April 2020 in a hybrid role. She was later reportedly employed as a Communication and Onboarding Manager at the German Academy of Digital Education (DADB).

As per the profile, Twisha completed her BBA from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014 and later pursued an MBA through distance learning from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, which she reportedly completed in 2024.