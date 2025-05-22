Who was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Case filed against husband, in-laws over alleged dowry death of Pune woman

Amid a row over the death by suicide of 23-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane in Maharashtra’s Pune, a case of abetment to suicide and dowry death was registered by police against five persons, including her husband.

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, who is associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, allegedly died under mysterious circumstances, with her family accusing her in-laws of harassment and torture over dowry demands.

Anil Kaspate, Vaishnavi's father, in his complaint, said that his daughter was found hanging around 4:30 pm on Friday due to alleged mental and physical harassment inflicted by her in-laws.

Her family has accused Vaishnavi's husband, Shashank Hagawane, and his relatives of persistent dowry demands totalling ₹2 crore.

Kaspate alleged that Rajendra Hagawane and Shashank had taken 51 tolas of gold, a high-end car, and silver utensils at the time of marriage.

Recently, they had allegedly demanded ₹2 crore from Kaspate.

Following Anil Kaspate’s complaint,the Pimpri Chinchwad police have lodged a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 80(2), 108, 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) at Bavdhan police station.

They have also arrested three people — Shashank, Vaishnavi's sister-in-law, and mother-in-law, while Rajendra and his elder son, Susheel Hagawane, remain absconding.

The police are conducting a further probe into the matter.

Political controversy The case has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties condemning it and demanding justice for Vaishnavi.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule said, looking at the wounds on Vaishnavi’s body, it is necessary to conduct an impartial probe into whether she was murdered or committed suicide.

In a post on social media platform X, Supriya Sule said: “The Vaishnavi Hagavane dowry case is very painful and equally irritating. How can people behave so ruthlessly like the devil, the question arises. Looking at the wounds on her body, it is necessary to conduct an impartial investigation into whether she was murdered or committed suicide. It is clear that she was beaten inhumanely.”

“The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra should take personal interest in this case and try to get justice for the victim girl and her family. If dowry sacrifice is happening even today in this land of Maharashtra, such incidents are a stain on humanity. We are firm in our stand that every person who commits such a heinous act, whoever it may be, should be punished severely. I am trying my best to get justice for the late Vaishnavi,” Sule noted.