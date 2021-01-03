The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed India's decision of giving emergency use authorisation to vaccines against the novel coronavirus, informed Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia on Sunday.

In a tweet, WHO South-East Asia wrote, "WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region."

"The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing impact of COVID-19," WHO South-East Asia added in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccines for "restricted use" in an emergency situation.

Addressing a media briefing today, VG Somani, DCGI has said, "After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial."

