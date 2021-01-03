Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Will help intensify fight': WHO welcomes India's Covid-19 vaccine approval
Inside the Serum Institute of India factory at Hadapsar.

'Will help intensify fight': WHO welcomes India's Covid-19 vaccine approval

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing impact of Covid-19,' WHO South-East Asia wrote in a tweet

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed India's decision of giving emergency use authorisation to vaccines against the novel coronavirus, informed Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia on Sunday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed India's decision of giving emergency use authorisation to vaccines against the novel coronavirus, informed Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia on Sunday.

In a tweet, WHO South-East Asia wrote, "WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, DCGI after Covishield gets final approval

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

4 min read . 01:35 PM IST

How Russia’s ‘Info Warrior’ Hackers Let Kremlin Play Geopolitics on the Cheap

5 min read . 01:23 PM IST

Delhi HC asks DU to provide timeline for results, mark sheets

2 min read . 01:19 PM IST

In a tweet, WHO South-East Asia wrote, "WHO welcomes the first emergency use authorisation given to COVID-19 vaccine in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This decision taken today by India will help intensify and strengthen the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Adar Poonawalla thanks PM Modi, DCGI after Covishield gets final approval

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

4 min read . 01:35 PM IST

How Russia’s ‘Info Warrior’ Hackers Let Kremlin Play Geopolitics on the Cheap

5 min read . 01:23 PM IST

Delhi HC asks DU to provide timeline for results, mark sheets

2 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The use of vaccine in prioritised populations, along with the continued implementation of other public health measures and community participation, will be important in reducing impact of COVID-19," WHO South-East Asia added in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccines for "restricted use" in an emergency situation.

Addressing a media briefing today, VG Somani, DCGI has said, "After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.