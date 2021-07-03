The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to pick next chief minister for the state of Uttarakhand today at 3 PM. The Legislature party meeting will be held at 3 pm to deliberate on the names of next chief minister as the incumbent CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post on Friday. Tirath Singh Rawat had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on 10 March, 2021.

Today, former Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat said that had Tirath not resigned, it would have led to Constitutional crisis. "In some states, bypolls were delayed due to Covid. Circumstances have led to this situation. Leader to be elected at today's legislature meet," he said.

The former chief minister also said that he was not part of the race to become the CM again. "The legislative party leader will be elected at the meeting today," he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has arrived in Dehradun to attend the legislature party meeting. The BJP named Tomar as a central observer for today's meeting of MLAs after a crisis emerged following the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday.

"Legislature meet to be held at 3 pm to elect the leader (CM). Before that, we will also consult the MLAs," Tomar said while speaking to reporters at Dehradun airport.

Tirath Singh Rawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, took over as the Chief Minister in March. To continue as the chief minister, he had to be elected to the state assembly within six months since he was not an MLA.

However, former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat approached the Election Commission saying that by-election can't be held as the general election in the state was due with-in a year. He also urged the Commission to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding by-polls — whether it can be held or not.

The Congress leader cited Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates that the EC fill the casual vacancies in state legislatures through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.

After Rawat resigned, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said that the new chief minister is likely to be a sitting MLA. Speaking to ANI, Kaushik said that the new BJP legislature party leader will be elected today. "In the legislature meet at 3 pm, we will elect the leader (CM). Post that, we will meet the Governor for government formation. It is possible that the CM will be among the MLAs," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.