Who will be next Uttarakhand CM? BJP likely to decide at 3 pm meeting today

After Rawat resigned, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said that the new chief minister is likely to be a sitting MLA. Speaking to ANI, Kaushik said that the new BJP legislature party leader will be elected today. "In the legislature meet at 3 pm, we will elect the leader (CM). Post that, we will meet the Governor for government formation. It is possible that the CM will be among the MLAs," he said.