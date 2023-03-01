Who will be Opposition's PM candidate for 2024 polls? Congress says…

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, Opposition leaders have repeatedly issued calls for unity. And while there does not seem to be any clarity on who its presidential candidate could be several prominent leaders insisted that that was a debate for another day - after the polls had been won.

“All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces. I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It's not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, this is our desire," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The remarks were made at an event in Chennai to mark the 70th birthday of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“It's not just the stage of my birthday celebrations. It's also the beginning of a huge political stage in India. I thank Mallikarjun Kharge for the best birthday present, by creating a common platform. 2024 elections not about who wins, it's about who should be defeated," the CM added.

Kharge noted that a Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu had led to Lok Sabha victories in 2004 and 2009 as well as state Assembly victories in 2006 and 2021.

“We should continue to strenghten our alliance and lead foundation for the 2024 Lok Sabha victory for the UAPA alliance," he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah appeared to favour the DMK chief for the top post. He said that the Congress (and other parties) should focus only on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for the time being.

"Stalin, it is time to move on. Come to the national scene. Come to the nation and build the nation as you have built this State. Nation needs people who can work together and to Kharge ji also I will say Let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister. Let us first win the election, then think who is going to become the Prime Minister."

