Who will be Opposition's PM candidate for 2024 polls? Congress says…
Meanwhile, Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah backed the DMK chief for the top post. He said that the Congress (and other parties) should focus only on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, Opposition leaders have repeatedly issued calls for unity. And while there does not seem to be any clarity on who its presidential candidate could be several prominent leaders insisted that that was a debate for another day - after the polls had been won.
