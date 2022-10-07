Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Unmesh Lalit will retire on 8 November, 2022 after a brief tenure of 74 days. Following protocol, Union minister for Law Kiren Rijiju sent Justice Lalit as letter asking him to appoint the next head of the Indian judiciary.

“As per the MoP on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor," the ministry of Law wrote on Twitter.

As per the MoP on appointment of Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court Judges, today the Hon’ble Minister of Law and Justice sent a letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor. — Ministry of Law and Justice (@MLJ_GoI) October 7, 2022

This is perhaps the first time that the ministry has tweeted about it.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. The MoP is a document which guides the appointment and transfer of Supreme Court and high court judges.

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI and take oath on 9 November.

He would have a tenure of two years and demit office on 10 November 2024.

Justice Chandrachud's father, Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice Of India from 1978 to 1985.

While Supreme Court judges retire after attaining the age of 65, high court judges retire at 62 years.