Who will be the next Chief Justice of India? Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Unmesh Lalit will retire on 8 November, 2022 after a brief tenure of 74 days. Following protocol, Union minister for Law Kiren Rijiju sent Justice Lalit as letter asking him to appoint the next head of the Indian judiciary.