Who will be the next PM of India? Ahead of 2024 polls, here's what voters said

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, Narendra Modi has remained India's first choice for Prime Minister. According to the latest edition of India Today's Mood of the Nation poll, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is projected to win 284 seats if the elections were held today. Meanwhile the Congress is projected to win 191 seats.

PM Modi remains India's favourite to hold the prime ministerial post with 52% of voters in support of his government. Other contenders emerging from the BJP include Home Minister Amit Shah (26%), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (25%) and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (16%).

Around 14% said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi could be the next Prime Minister. As the Wayanad MP wraps up the lengthy Bharat Jodo Yatra, 37% opined that the protest march had created buzz, but would not help to will elections. Around 29% appear to believe that it is a great exercise for mass connect, while 13 dubbed it a 'rebranding exercise for Rahul Gandhi'.

While the C-voter list suggest that the Congress will continue its stint in the Opposition benches, Gandhi and fellow Congress leader Sachin Pilot have been termed the best leaders to revive the Congress. Gandhi appears to have taken a sharp lead in recent months and polled 26% of votes in his favour.

According to the poll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the person best suited to lead the Opposition with 24% of votes. This is followed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at 20% and Rahul Gandhi at 13%.

Heading into its tenth year at the helm, the Modi government's performance has found favour with 67% of respondents. At an individual level, around 72% of the respondents said that they were satisfied with the PM's performance. The number has increased 11% since August last year. Correspondingly, there was also a significant dip in the percentage of people ‘dissatisfied’ with the BJP-led administration.

C-voter data indicated that many believe the NDA government's biggest achievements were its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (20%), the revocation of Article 370 (14%) and the building of Ram Mandir (12%).

Somewhat contradictorily, 8% of people also think than its handling of the pandemic was the NDA government's biggest failure. According to the survey, 25% believe its biggest failure to be 'price rise', while 17% focused on its 'failure to tackle unemployment'.

The Mood of the Nation poll had 35,909 respondents covering all Lok Sabha segments in India. It also made use of over 1 lakh interviews from C-voter's regular tracker data.