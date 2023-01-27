Who will be the next PM of India? Ahead of 2024 polls, here's what voters said

Who will be the next PM of India? Ahead of 2024 polls, here's what voters said2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Heading into its tenth year at the helm, the Modi government's performance has found favour with 67% of respondents. At an individual level, around 72% of the respondents said that they were satisfied with the PM's performance.
As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, Narendra Modi has remained India's first choice for Prime Minister. According to the latest edition of India Today's Mood of the Nation poll, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is projected to win 284 seats if the elections were held today. Meanwhile the Congress is projected to win 191 seats.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×