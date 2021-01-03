Minutes after two vaccines for Covid-19 -- Pune-based Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- received emergency approval from the country's drug regulator on Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jain said, "There are three lakh healthcare workers and six lakh frontline workers in Delhi who will be administered with the Covid-19 vaccine."

On Saturday, the Delhi Health Minister said that coronavirus vaccines will be given for free in the national capital once it arrives in the city and confirmed that the Delhi government has made preparations for the vaccination drive.

"Yes, medicines and treatment are being provided for free in Delhi, anyway," Jain said on being asked if the vaccine will be given for free.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has also said that in the first phase of coronavirus vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the country to most prioritised beneficiaries that include one crore healthcare and two crore frontline workers.

India approves Serum, Bharat Biotech vaccines

The country's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday formally approved the Covid-19 vaccines of Oxford-AstraZeneca, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech, saying they will be administered in two dosages each.

DCGI's VG Somani has said that both the firms have submitted data on their trial runs of the Covid-19 vaccines and both have been granted permission for "restricted use" in emergency situations.

He also said that the vaccine trial was conducted on 23,745 participants and the overall efficacy of the vaccine was found to be over 70%. "The Indian data was also found to be comparable with overseas clinical studies," the DCGI said.

The approval by the drug regulator was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a coronavirus subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

