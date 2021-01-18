Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

For over 50 days now, farmers have massed at various border points of Delhi, seeking a repeal of three farm laws passed by Parliament in September. The protests have raged on despite the SC’s call to stay the implementation of the laws. What are the next steps? Mint explores

What are the farmers planning to do next?

To step up the pressure on the Union government, farm unions have decided to march into Delhi on their tractors on Republic Day (26 January). While unions have assured the parade will not disrupt the official celebrations, a confrontation with police forces cannot be ruled out if the government does not allow them passage and farmers attempt to break through the layers of barricades at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the Supreme Court said it is for the police to decide whether to allow farmers’ proposed tractor rally. The matter will be heard next on 20 January.

What is the status of Centre-farmers talks?

Since October, nine rounds of talks have been held between the farm unions and the government. The Centre has accepted two minor demands relating to a draft electricity bill (to maintain existing subsidies for farmers) and the air pollution ordinance (agreeing to not impose any penalties for crop stubble burning ). But farmers have said that they will not budge till the laws are repealed and insist it is their main demand. After the apex court stay on 12 Jan, the government has requested unions to create a small informal group to take the discussion forward. The tenth round of talks is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

What proposals has the Centre put on the table?

The amendments proposed by the government would have diluted the laws. Further, the Centre is open to states framing rules for registration of traders. The government is willing to consider alternatives to a total repeal. Also, it has promised to continue with the existing MSP regime and has stepped up assured purchase of crops like paddy and cotton.

How long is the stand-off likely to continue?

No one knows. With farm unions refusing to appear before the Supreme Court committee, which is expected to submit a report within two months, all hopes now rest on the ongoing direct dialogue between farmers and the central government. Protests are unlikely to be withdrawn anytime soon and have grown in size since they began last November. In fact, the death of more than 70 protestors due to the winter chill and in road accidents seems to have bolstered the protesting farmers’ resolve to stay put at the Delhi border.

Why is a resolution proving to be elusive?

Farmers have rejected the amendments due to a trust deficit—they fear if the laws remain, the proposed changes could be eventually reversed and provisions to strengthen “corporate control" in agriculture may be introduced later. They are also miffed by the central investigative agencies issuing notices to the families of protestors and those helping with logistics and funds. The delegation of union leaders attending formal negotiations has ensured the movement’s key objective, to have the laws repealed, is not diluted

