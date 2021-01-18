Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

To step up the pressure on the Union government, farm unions have decided to march into Delhi on their tractors on Republic Day (26 January). While unions have assured the parade will not disrupt the official celebrations, a confrontation with police forces cannot be ruled out if the government does not allow them passage and farmers attempt to break through the layers of barricades at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the Supreme Court said it is for the police to decide whether to allow farmers’ proposed tractor rally. The matter will be heard next on 20 January.