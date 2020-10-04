Home >News >India >Who will first get corona vaccine shot in India? Harsh Vardhan to reveal today
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)
Who will first get corona vaccine shot in India? Harsh Vardhan to reveal today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2020, 09:21 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today give the details about India's coronavirus vaccine plan in Samvaad programme
  • Vardhan earlier had said that a Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021

As the world is racing to develop a potential vaccine against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today give the details about India's coronavirus vaccine plan. When will India get Covid-19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first in the country and many other such questions will be answered by the Union Health Minister in today's Samvaad programme.

" Tune-In tomorrow at 1PM to learn more about India's #COVID19 Vaccine plan !When will we get #COVID19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first? What are the Government’s #COVID_19 immunization targets for Q2 2021? All these & more will be answered tomorrow on #SundaySamvaad !" the Union Health Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 lakh mark on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally of people infected with coronavirus is 64,73,545. The total COVID-19 count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated cases.

India is faring better than many developed nations in all parameters of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said as he highlighted the "continuously rising" recovery rate and "progressively falling" fatality rate in the country.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a web portal that will provide all important information on COVID-19, vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally.

Vardhan earlier had said that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021.




Click here to read the Mint ePaper

