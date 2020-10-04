Who will first get corona vaccine shot in India? Harsh Vardhan to reveal today

As the world is racing to develop a potential vaccine against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today give the details about India's coronavirus vaccine plan. When will India get Covid-19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first in the country and many other such questions will be answered by the Union Health Minister in today's Samvaad programme.

" Tune-In tomorrow at 1PM to learn more about India's #COVID19 Vaccine plan !When will we get #COVID19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first? What are the Government’s #COVID_19 immunization targets for Q2 2021? All these & more will be answered tomorrow on #SundaySamvaad !" the Union Health Minister tweeted.

" Tune-In tomorrow at 1PM to learn more about India's #COVID19 Vaccine plan !When will we get #COVID19 vaccination? Who will be vaccinated first? What are the Government's #COVID_19 immunization targets for Q2 2021? All these & more will be answered tomorrow on #SundaySamvaad !" the Union Health Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 lakh mark on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally of people infected with coronavirus is 64,73,545. The total COVID-19 count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged, or migrated cases.

India is faring better than many developed nations in all parameters of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said as he highlighted the "continuously rising" recovery rate and "progressively falling" fatality rate in the country.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a web portal that will provide all important information on COVID-19, vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally.

Vardhan earlier had said that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the first quarter of 2021.

