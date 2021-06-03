Known for tweeting out his often hilarious, often insightful takes on several topics, industrialist Anand Mahindra has now come forward with his amusing stance on World Health Organization announcing a new nomenclature system for coronavirus variants.

The WHO recently said that it will now refer to the most worrisome variants -- known as “variants of concern" -- by letters in the Greek alphabet to strike a fair and more comprehensible balance.

In line with this, the B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.2 variants of the Covid-19, first identified in India, have been named as 'Kappa' and 'Delta' respectively.

"Today, @WHO announces new, easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs). They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC," Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical Covid-19 lead.

Following this, the Mahindra group chairman took to Twitter to draw a similarity between the nomenclature system and American college life.

"With this nomenclature, the WHO will make Covid sound like a sorority/fraternity of an American college," wrote Mahindra.

With this nomenclature, the WHO will make Covid sound like a sorority/fraternity of an American college.... https://t.co/wFvwF9tOw4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2021

Replying to this, people pointed out how this could help in curbing stigmatization of people from the countries where the virus has mutated.

Naming system

The WHO's move to change the common nomenclature came nearly three weeks after India objected to the B.1.617 mutant of the novel coronavirus being termed an "Indian Variant".

The Union health ministry pointed out that the UN's top health organ has not used the word "Indian" for this strain in its document.

On 12 May, the ministry dismissed as "without any basis and unfounded" media reports that have used the term "Indian variant" for the B.1.617 mutant strain, which the WHO recently said was a "variant of global concern".

"Several media reports have covered the news of the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as a variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an 'Indian Variant'," the ministry said in a statement in New Delhi.

"These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded," it said.

In a statement, the UN health agency said on Monday that an expert group convened by WHO has recommended labelling using letters of the Greek Alphabet, i.e., Alpha, Beta, Gamma, which will be easier and more practical to discuss by non-scientific audiences.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.