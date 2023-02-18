'Who will say I love you first': Salman Khurshid to Nitish Kumar on alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the party is aiming to form a stronger opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha by polls, but the leadership is yet to decide who will take the first move
As the nation inches closer to the 2024 General Assembly election, opposition parties are striving to unite against the BJP. To form a stronger alliance against the ruling party, Congress should take a quick decision and fight together, said Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar at the conventions of the CPI(ML) on Saturday.
