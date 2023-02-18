As the nation inches closer to the 2024 General Assembly election, opposition parties are striving to unite against the BJP. To form a stronger alliance against the ruling party, Congress should take a quick decision and fight together, said Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar at the conventions of the CPI(ML) on Saturday.

"If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen,"said Nitish Kumar.

Agreeing to Nitish Kumar's statement, Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid present on the occasion said that his party also shares similar intent. "But the situation is akin to lovers taking their time to decide who should say I love you first...it happens that sometimes an inexperienced lover is uninhibited enough to make the first move," he added.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar came in coalition with the Congress to topple the then state government and become the chief minister of the Grand alliance in Bihar. He also said the Congress should use the momentum created by Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by forming an alliance as soon as possible.

Expressing his high hopes from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, CM Nitish Kumar said it is the only opportunity to get rid of “these people(the BJP)" He added that his exit from the NDA last year halted the saffron party's attempts to expand its presence at state level, and the same should be done at the state level, he said.

As of now, there have been no formal conversation between opposition party leaders to form opposition against the BJP in the upcoming general elections. There are also calls of the formation of a third front. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wants to build a third front excluding BJP and Congress.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi has gone national and become Bharat Rashtra Samithi to perform will in the 2024 general assembly elections. He also met Nitish Kumar months ago in Patna and also discussed about the united opposition. However, his aim for a Congress-free opposition is hardly to get accomplished as many regional opposition parties will not accept the alliance without Congress.

