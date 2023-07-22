Who will succeed Brij Bhushan? Wrestling Federation of India elections to decide next month2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held in August, with incumbent chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing accusations of sexual harassment. The elections were delayed due to disputes between rival factions and a court order.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are now set to be held in August amid the premium body is embroiled in a controversy as its incumbent chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing accusations of sexual harassment. The much-delayed elections are likely to be held on 12 August.
