'Who wouldn't want to?': Akshay Kumar says he'd love another chance to interview PM Modi
Akshay Kumar insisted on Wednesday that he would love to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again if given an opportunity. The actor had previously conducted a 'non-political' interview with the Indian leader amid the multi-phased 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar also rubbished claims about his leadership aspirations, insisting that he was "not getting into politics at all".