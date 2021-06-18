Around 67 person people above the age of 18 have been exposed to Covid infection in the country, according to a sero survey by WHO-AIIMS. The positivity rate in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal.

Sharing the numbers, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said: "WHO-AIIMS survey shows seropositivity in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal. In persons above 18, the seropositivity rate is 67% and 59% in persons below 18. In urban areas, it is 78% in persons below 18 and 79% in above 18. In rural areas, the sero positivity rate is 56% in persons below 18 years of age and 63% in persons above 18."

"The information show that the children were infected but it was very mild. Only isolated cases of infection may occur in children (during 3rd wave of COVID)," Dr Paul added.

Speaking on the sero results, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal said that "it may not be true that children will be disproportionately affected in the third wave as the serosurvey shows seropositivity was almost equal in all age groups". "But government is not leaving any stone unturned in terms of preparations," he said.

Citing studies, Dr Paul said that chances of hospitalization are 75-80% less in vaccinated individuals, the possibility of such individuals needing oxygen support is around 8% and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent.













