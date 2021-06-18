WHO-AIIMS sero-survey finds 78% affected from Covid-19 in urban areas

Sharing the numbers, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said: "WHO-AIIMS survey shows seropositivity in persons below and above 18 years of age is almost equal. In persons above 18, the seropositivity rate is 67% and 59% in persons below 18. In urban areas, it is 78% in persons below 18 and 79% in above 18. In rural areas, the sero positivity rate is 56% in persons below 18 years of age and 63% in persons above 18."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}