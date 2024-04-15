'Whoever changes Constitution, poor and Dalits will take their eyes out': Lalu Yadav takes dig at BJP
RJD leader Lalu Yadav slams BJP and Modi, alleging plans to alter Constitution for dictatorship, cautions against backlash from poor and Dalits.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav has launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata party, accusing them of planning to change the Constitution of India.
