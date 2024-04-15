Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav has launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata party, accusing them of planning to change the Constitution of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a media interview, Yadav allegedly said, "BJP leaders are saying they will change the constitution," he added, "Whoever tries to do it, the poor and the Dalits will take their eyes out".

The RJD leader said that the BJP wants to bring "dictatorship" into the country, and that's why they would change the Constitution.

"BJP and Narendra Modi must remember that earlier, Mohan Bhagwat talked about reviewing the reservation, and the people of the country replied to his intention," Lalu Yadav said.

Opposition has struck a similar tone against the BJP that they were trying to change the Constitution.

The Congress has termed BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto "Sanvidhan Badlo Patra".

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said youngsters are demanding jobs and the prices of food items have skyrocketed, but the BJP's manifesto says nothing on these issues.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Two words are missing from the BJP's manifesto and Narendra Modi's speech -- inflation and unemployment."

The BJP released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra'- on Sunday, prioritizing development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

However, the INDIA bloc leaders said by using agencies like Enforcement Directorate and CBI, the Modi government is stifling the voices and opinions of the Opposition and turning democracy into a dictatorship.

