The Prime Minister also said that Elon Musk is supporter of Modi. 'He is a supporter of India'

Referring to billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla and Starlink's possible entry into the Indian market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he wants global investment to flow in India, but irrespective of who invests, Indian citizens should be engaged in the manufacturing process.

In an interview with news agency Asian News International (ANI), PM Modi asserted that whoever wishes to invest in India can do so, but it must be produced by Indians so that youth can get employment opportunities.

"I want investment to come in India because in India, it doesn't matter who has invested money, (but) the sweat put into the work must be of our own people. The product should have the essence of our soil, so that our youth in the country will get employment opportunities," PM Modi told ANI.

Recently, Elon Musk had claimed to be PM Modi's “fan". To this, the prime minister said "he (Musk) is a supporter of India"

Recalling his 2015 visit to Musk's factory, PM Modi said the billionaire had cancelled his pre-scheduled commitment to meet him.

"He showed me everything in his factory. And I understood his vision from him. I went there just now (to the US in 2023) and met him again. And now he is about to come to India," PM Modi said.

Media reports have suggested that Musk will be visiting India soon to meet with PM Modi. During his 48-hour visit, Musk is likely to make important announcements related to Tesla and Starlink in India.

According to a MoneyControl report, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expedited the process of granting a licence for Starlink service. The report, citing sources, said the department could also issue a letter of intent (LoI) and trial spectrum to Starlink.

"Due diligence is in an advanced stage, and DoT is having inter-ministerial discussions because of a security issue," the report quoted a senior government official as saying.

Apart from meeting the Prime Minister, Musk is also expected to meet other key officials like Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

