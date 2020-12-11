Wholesale dispatches of PVs and motorcycles continues to grow in November

MUMBAI: Domestic wholesale of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers increased for the fourth consecutive month in November, after production and sales came to a halt in April due to the lockdown measures. Vehicle manufacturers increased inventory at dealerships expecting retail sales to stay strong beyond Diwali and Dhanteras festivals.

Dispatches of passenger vehicles increased by 12.73% y-o-y to 2,85,367 units, as demand for compact cars and entry sport utility vehicles continued to rise in the rural, semi-urban and some part of the urban markets, data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Friday.

Also Read: Behind the anti-climactic nd to Hollywood studios' romance with Bollywood

Indicating a sustained increase in demand in urban areas, dispatches of utility vehicles grew by 17.16% y-o-y to 1,03,525 units, as companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Kia Motors India Ltd increased wholesale of their respective sport utility vehicles to meet rising demand.

Factory dispatches of passenger cars during the period also reported a rebound with a growth of 10.5 % y-o-y to 1,70,418 units.

The growth in dispatches comes as a result of low base in the corresponding period when automakers witnessed contraction in consumer demand as a consequence of the economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms.

Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

In the two-wheeler segment, scooter sales increased marginally by 9.29% to 5,02,561 units while motorcycles sales grew by 14.9% y-o-y to 10,26,705 units as demand for entry and executive segment motorcycles recovered in the rural and semi-urban markets. Overall, two-wheeler sales jumped by 13.4% to 16,00,379 units.

Sales of two wheelers have picked up faster compared to the other segments due to quicker recovery in demand in the rural and semi-urban areas compared to the metro and tier one cities. A good summer crop, decent monsoon and comparatively less spread of Covid-19 infection have aided the recovery in rural markets.

Siam did not provide wholesale dispatches of commercial vehicles in November.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via