Wholesale inflation dips for third straight month

Traditionally, retail and wholesale price inflation have followed different trajectories because CPI and WPI are two different sets of indicators with varied compositions. Manufactured items have the highest weight of 64.23% in WPI, while fuel group and primary articles have 13.15% and 22.62% weight, respectively. On the other hand, food and beverages have the highest weight of 54.18% in CPI, while services sectors such as health, education and amusement have a combined weight of 27.26%. However, retail food inflation often mimics wholesale food inflation with a lag as price rises are first reflected in the wholesale market before the retail market.