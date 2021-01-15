OPEN APP
Data released on Monday showed retail inflation sharply decelerated to a 14-month low in December to 4.59%, returning to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s comfort zone as food inflation subsided.
Data released on Monday showed retail inflation sharply decelerated to a 14-month low in December to 4.59%, returning to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s comfort zone as food inflation subsided.

Wholesale inflation eases in Dec

Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 07:31 AM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

WPI-based inflation hit a four-month low of 1.22% as food prices softened, but core inflation was at a 24-month high

Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to a four-month low of 1.22% in December as food prices softened, but core inflation was at a 24-month high.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed food inflation eased to 0.92% in December as onion prices dropped sharply (-54.69%) while core inflation, excluding food and fuel inflation, spiked to 4.2%, raising concerns over the inflation trajectory, going forward.

Data released on Monday showed retail inflation sharply decelerated to a 14-month low in December to 4.59%, returning to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s comfort zone as food inflation subsided.

Wholesale inflation eases in Dec

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Aditi Nayar, principal economist, Icra Ltd, said the sharp rise in core inflation partly reflects higher commodity and metal prices, as well as a rise in pricing power, in line with the revival in global demand with the covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

“The surge in the core-WPI inflation has completely doused any lingering hope that the dip in the December CPI inflation would be adequate for rate easing to recommence in the upcoming policy review," she added.

Data released on Monday showed retail inflation sharply decelerated to a 14-month low in December to 4.59%, returning to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s comfort zone as food inflation subsided.

The economy is officially projected to contract by a record 7.7% in FY21 for the first time in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.

RBI kept its policy rate unchanged in its December monetary policy review, while maintaining an accommodative stance to support nascent economic recovery. The central bank is expected to hold rates in its upcoming policy review early next month.

“The outlook for inflation has turned adverse relative to expectations in the last two months. The substantial wedge between wholesale and retail inflation points to the supply-side bottlenecks and large margins being charged to the consumer," RBI said in its December policy review.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

