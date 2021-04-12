Wholesale of passenger vehicles improves sequentially in March

Dispatches of two-wheelers also rose by 4.9% to 1,496,806 units as manufacturers are expecting better retail sales in the coming months due to the marriage and crop harvest season. Sales of motorcycles increased by 9.19% to 993,996 units while the same for scooters declined marginally by 1.5% to 464,744 units. With the resumption of public transport sales of entry level motorcycles have softened over the last three months in the rural and semi urban markets.