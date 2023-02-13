Wholesale passenger vehicles sales for January climbs 17.2%: SIAM
- The wholesale passenger vehicle volumes rose to 298,093 units – a record-high for January – from 254,287 units a year ago, said the SIAM data.
With strong demand for utility vehicles (UV) and better consumer sentiment, the wholesale passenger vehicles sales volume in India rose 17.2% in January, said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on 13 January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×