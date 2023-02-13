Home / News / India /  Wholesale passenger vehicles sales for January climbs 17.2%: SIAM
With strong demand for utility vehicles (UV) and better consumer sentiment, the wholesale passenger vehicles sales volume in India rose 17.2% in January, said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on 13 January.

According to SIAM data, the wholesale passenger vehicle volumes rose to 298,093 units – a record-high for January – from 254,287 units a year ago.

Earlier in February, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said passenger vehicle sales grew 22% in January and added that the reopening of factories in China would help improve supply.

Among other details, SIAM data said that the now-popular and mostly pricier UVs' sales climbed around 28% and continued to outnumber that of passenger cars in January.

"Better consumer sentiment is driving demand for passenger vehicles," SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said.

In the meantime, the two-wheeler sales, were up only 3.8% for the month, compared to a 6.3% rise in the October-December festive period.

"The rate of growth of two-wheelers in the recent year has not kept pace with the growth in the other segments," Aggarwal said.

With Reuters inputs.

