NEW DELHI : India’s wholesale price inflation moderated for the eighth straight month in January to the lowest in two years, even as food inflation accelerated due to hardening cereal, fruit and milk prices.

WPI-based inflation eased to 4.73% in January from 4.95% in December, led by easing fuel and manufactured product prices, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed on Tuesday. Wholesale inflation remained in single digits for the fourth month in a row after 18 straight months of double-digit rise. This contrasts with the consumer price index data released on Monday, which saw inflation surge to a three-month high of 6.52% in January, shooting past the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% due to sticky core inflation and a spike in food prices.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

Economists expect wholesale inflation to ease further in the coming months even as retail inflation remains elevated. “WPI inflation at 4.7% for January was lower than our forecast of 5%. Inflation at this level is down for multiple reasons, including cooling down of inflation under fuel and manufactured products…WPI inflation may be expected to trend further downwards in the next two months and could end at closer to 4% by March," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

Core-WPI inflation eased to 2.8% in January from 3.2% in December. However, food articles inflation for both primary and processed categories intensified in January from the previous month due to rising inflation in wheat, milk, and fruit. The WPI Food Index, which has a nearly 25% weight in the overall index, saw inflation spike to 2.95% in January from 0.65% in December.

Food inflation under the primary articles category rose to 2.38% in January compared to deflation at 1.25% in December. Deflation in vegetables eased to 26.48% during the month from 35.95% in the previous month. Deflation in onion stood at 25.2% in January, up from 25.97% in December. Other key categories, including protein items under the food segment, saw a further acceleration in inflation during the month. Milk inflation quickened to 8.96% in January from 6.99% in the previous month. Cereals hardened to 15.46% in January, from 14% in the previous month. Fruit rose to 4.14% from 1.35%. Primary articles inflation accelerated to 3.88% in January from 2.38% in December. Manufactured products, which account for 64% of WPI, witnessed a continuous decline in inflation to 2.99% in January from 3.37% in the previous month. Fuel and power inflation eased to 15.15% during the month from 18.09% in December.

The inflation of food grains led by cereals is pushing related items to a multi-month high, which remains a “concern," said Paras Jasrai, an economic analyst at India Ratings and Research. The 15.3% inflation in grain mill products like flour, wheat flour and basmati rice in January marked nearly a decadal high.