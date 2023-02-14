Wholesale prices cool in January even as food inflation jumps
- WPI-based inflation eased to 4.73% in Jan from 4.95% in Dec, led by easing fuel prices
- Fuel and power inflation eased to 15.15% during January from 18.09% in December
NEW DELHI : India’s wholesale price inflation moderated for the eighth straight month in January to the lowest in two years, even as food inflation accelerated due to hardening cereal, fruit and milk prices.
