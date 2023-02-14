Wholesale prices cool in January even as food inflation jumps

Food inflation under the primary articles category rose to 2.38% in January compared to deflation at 1.25% in December. Deflation in vegetables eased to 26.48% during the month from 35.95% in the previous month. Deflation in onion stood at 25.2% in January, up from 25.97% in December. Other key categories, including protein items under the food segment, saw a further acceleration in inflation during the month. Milk inflation quickened to 8.96% in January from 6.99% in the previous month. Cereals hardened to 15.46% in January, from 14% in the previous month. Fruit rose to 4.14% from 1.35%. Primary articles inflation accelerated to 3.88% in January from 2.38% in December. Manufactured products, which account for 64% of WPI, witnessed a continuous decline in inflation to 2.99% in January from 3.37% in the previous month. Fuel and power inflation eased to 15.15% during the month from 18.09% in December.