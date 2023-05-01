Wholesale quota frustrates purpose of reservation, says SC to Madhya Pradesh govt2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 02:47 PM IST
As per the state policy, Madhya Pradesh has reserved 75 per cent of the seats in B Ed courses for the residents of the state and only 25 per cent are open to those from other states.
Two months after examining relevant data, the Supreme Court on 28 April asked the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh government to review 75 per cent domicile quota in B.Ed courses noting that wholesale reservation frustrates the very purpose of reservation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×