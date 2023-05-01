Two months after examining relevant data, the Supreme Court on 28 April asked the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh government to review 75 per cent domicile quota in B.Ed courses noting that wholesale reservation frustrates the very purpose of reservation.

“We make it clear that though reservation in favour of residents is permissible, yet reservation to the extent of 75% of the total seats makes it a wholesale reservation, which has been held in Pradeep Jain (case) to be unconstitutional and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India," The Tribune quoted a Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as saying.

As per the state policy, Madhya Pradesh has reserved 75 per cent of the seats in B.Ed courses for the residents of the state and only 25 per cent are open to those from other states.

“The State Government may examine the data of the last few years, in order to come to a realistic finding as to what should be the extent of these reservations. A wholesale reservation as we have seen is not serving any purpose rather it frustrates the very purpose of the reservation. This shall be kept in mind by the authorities while taking a decision in this matter, which shall be done within two months from today," the SC bench noted.

The apex bench said that the state must keep the ground realities in mind while keeping quota. "Keeping 75% of the seats reserved for the residents of Madhya Pradesh is too high a percentage, and as the figures for the last two years indicate, it is also not serving any purpose," the bench said.

“Since the academic session for the year 2022-23 has already commenced, we would refrain from interfering in the matter. However, it directed the State of Madhya Pradesh to re-appreciate this entire aspect in the light of its observations in the case," it added.

The Supreme Court bench's direction arrived following a petition filed by Veena Vadini Samaj Kalyan Vikash Samiti which challenged Madhya Pradesh High Court order that had dismissed their plea against 75 percent domicile quota in B.Ed courses.