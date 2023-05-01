ALSO READ: BJP has plenty of stake in Karnataka elections

“The State Government may examine the data of the last few years, in order to come to a realistic finding as to what should be the extent of these reservations. A wholesale reservation as we have seen is not serving any purpose rather it frustrates the very purpose of the reservation. This shall be kept in mind by the authorities while taking a decision in this matter, which shall be done within two months from today," the SC bench noted.