Wholesale transaction invoices have to be more detailed from Thursday

Businesses with less than ₹five crore sales need to give classification in four-digit codes which are product or service categorisation which are not as specific as the six-digit codes. Till now, the requirement was four- and two-digit classifications respectively. This brings greater accuracy in product description in invoices enabling the authorities to have a more detailed account of the transactions. These codes are used in both international trade as well as in domestic transactions where GST is levied.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}