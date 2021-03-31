Wholesale transaction invoices have to be more detailed from today

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has mandated businesses to classify goods and services in greater detail during invoicing for business-to-business transactions starting 1 April. The move is part of the Centre’s efforts to step up surveillance of all business transactions.

Under the new invoicing norms, businesses with more than ₹5 crore in sales must categorize goods and services with internationally-accepted, six-digit codes of nomenclature, said a statement from CBIC.

The six-digit codes—“harmonized system of nomenclature" for goods and “service accounting code" for services—are extensively used in international trade.

Businesses with less than ₹5 crore in sales must classify the goods and services with four-digit codes, which are not as specific as the six-digit codes. Till now, the requirement was four- and two-digit codes for classification, respectively. This brings greater accuracy in product description in invoices, enabling the authorities to have a more detailed account of transactions. The codes are used for international trade as well as domestic transactions, wherein goods and services tax (GST) is levied.

Separately, the CBIC said businesses will have another three months to comply with the invoicing requirements for retail customers where quick response (QR) codes have to be displayed digitally. The deadline was has been deferred to 1 July, according to another official notification.

QR codes can store large amounts of data and when scanned, customers can access the details of the transaction instantly.

According to Abhishek Jain, tax Partner at EY, some clarifications on issues around the QR code in retail invoices were issued by the government only a few weeks ago leaving limited time for the industry to implement the changes required in their systems. “This extension is a welcome relief and would provide time to the industry to be compliant with this new requirement," said Jain.

