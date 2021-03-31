Wholesale transaction invoices have to be more detailed from today

Businesses with less than ₹5 crore in sales must classify the goods and services with four-digit codes, which are not as specific as the six-digit codes. Till now, the requirement was four- and two-digit codes for classification, respectively. This brings greater accuracy in product description in invoices, enabling the authorities to have a more detailed account of transactions. The codes are used for international trade as well as domestic transactions, wherein goods and services tax (GST) is levied.

