Wholesale Inflation eases from three-decade high in June2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 12:53 PM IST
India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation eased slightly in June to 15.18% from a three-decade high of 15.88% in the previous month, showed the government data released on Thursday, amid some softening in prices of global commodities including crude and edible oils that are India's key imports.