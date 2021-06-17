Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting with World Health Organisation's (WHO) regarding the approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been scheduled for 23 June, WHO document said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech last month had submitted 90% of the documentation needed for WHO’s Emergency Use Listing. It had further said that the rest of the documents would be submitted this month.

It is also speculated that countries may allow travellers inoculated only by the vaccines which have WHO approval.

Earlier this month, speaking on the topic at a press conference, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, had said that government is close working with Bharat Biotech and WHO.

He had said, "We have been working with Bharat Biotech and WHO, data sharing is on, we are keen that this milestone is achieved soon. We are pursuing it."

Meanwhile, last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also rejected Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorization (EUA) of Covaxin. The US FDA further asked the company to launch an additional trial so that the company can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA), i.e. a full approval. Following this, the US partner of Bharat Biotech Ocugen had said the company will now be seeking a full approval of Covaxin.

Ocugen had said in a statement, "Ocugen Inc today announced that upon recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it will pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN. The Company will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN."

“The FDA provided feedback to Ocugen regarding the Master File the Company had previously submitted and recommended that Ocugen pursue a BLA submission instead of an EUA application for its vaccine candidate and requested additional information and data."

(With inputs from agencies)

