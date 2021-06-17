WHO's approval for Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting on June 23

Meanwhile, last week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also rejected Bharat Biotech’s proposal for an emergency use authorization (EUA) of Covaxin. The US FDA further asked the company to launch an additional trial so that the company can file for a Biologics Licence Application (BLA), i.e. a full approval. Following this, the US partner of Bharat Biotech Ocugen had said the company will now be seeking a full approval of Covaxin.