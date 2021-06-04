The country is looking forward to World Health Organization (WHO)'s approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, the Centre noted on Friday . It further said that 'the milestone will be achieved soon' and 'the process of data sharing is going on.'

Touching upon the subject of delay in emergency use listing for COVAXIN, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, said, We have been working with Bharat Biotech and WHO, data sharing is on, we are keen that this milestone is achieved soon. We are pursuing it.

Speaking on the topic of vaccination pace, the Centre said, India has to buy time to ensure that high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved.

"We have to buy time to ensure high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved," it said. About 43 per cent of 60 years plus population has been vaccinated, while 37 per cent people above 45 years has been inoculated so far, the government said.

It also said, India has overtaken US in terms of the number of people who have received at least a single dose of the vaccine

As per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine, the government said.

Regarding the steady drop in the number of cases, the government said, Almost 68 per cent decline has been noted in COVID-19 cases since the highest reported peak of cases on May 7.

There has been a decrease in active cases by more than 21 lakh since the peak of active cases on May 10, it said.

Presently, there are 377 districts reporting less than 5 per cent case positivity rate, the government said.

(With inputs from agencies)





