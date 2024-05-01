The e-mail ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the bomb threat letter is sawariim@mail.ru

On Wednesday morning, several schools across Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) received bomb threats via email. More than 80 schools in Delhi and NCR received these threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The threat e-mails were sent from the e-mail ID sawariim@mail.ru. The word ‘Sawariim’, which means clashing of the swords, is an Arabic word. It has been used by the terrorist group Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.

“The e-mail ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the bomb threat letter is sawariim@mail.ru. The investigation so far has revealed that 'Sawariim' (clashing of the swords) is an Arabic word which has been used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda. Delhi Police is investigating if there is a conspiracy of any organisation behind these threatening e-mails," ANI reported, citing sources.

PTI reported, citing a source, that the Delhi Police Cyber Cell tracked the IP address of these emails, which originated from Russia and may have been sent through a VPN. The police said the aim was to create panic in Delhi.

The Delhi police conducted thorough searches throughout the day, and schools were evacuated and closed for the day as part of precautionary measures. Security has also been beefed up in several parts of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, while all the bomb threats have been found to be hoaxes so far, security has been stepped up at metro and railway stations, bus stands, and markets.

“We have stepped up security at every station. We have also alerted our staff to keep a strict vigil on any suspicion activity," Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) KPS Malhotra told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to PTI, citing a senior security officer, “A general advisory has been issued in the Delhi Metro network, and CISF personnel have been asked to remain extra vigilant."

Another officer said that additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in several parts of Delhi, and barricades have been installed at city borders.

“We got to know that the Delhi Fire Services, since 6 am, received over 80 bomb threat calls from different schools. We are investigating the matter," the officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

