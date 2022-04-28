This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The MEA in a written communication to Dr V K Paul notified that several issues regarding vaccines and international travel by Indians have arisen and they should be addressed at the earliest.
After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin supply has been suspended by WHO through UN procurement agencies, the ministry of external affairs suggested that the firm should immediately address the issue to avoid cancellation of the world health body's emergency use approval for the vaccine.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "The issues pertain to m-RNA based booster dose requirement by countries which, in effect, negates our effort to obtain recognition of Covishield and Covaxin, suspension of supply of Covaxin by WHO, acceptance of Corbevax and Covaxin-based vaccination certificates for children and international travel by Indians vaccinated with Sputnik-V."
Recently, WHO has announced the suspension of the vaccine's supply through UN procurement agencies pointing out deficiencies in good manufacturing practices. However, WHO maintained that the vaccine is effective and there is no safety concern, it has recommended that countries using the vaccine take action as appropriate.
Owing to this, Shringla said in the letter, "This situation further complicates the acceptance of Covaxin-based Indian vaccination certificates by other countries, especially by European Union member states such as Germany and France."
It stated that a proper response or policy from the government needs to be formulated on the issue and on further pursuance of recognition of Covaxin and Covaxin-based certificates by other countries.
"Bharat Biotech must address the matter immediately through DCGI and WHO and avoid any situation that may lead to cancellation of WHO's EUL for Covaxin in future," Shringla said, requesting that a meeting of the empowered group-five be convened to address the issues.
In the communication, he also mentioned some authorities abroad, such as in Hong Kong, have begun demanding vaccination certificates for children and only accept m-RNA based jabs for them.