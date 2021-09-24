WHO's emergency approval for Covaxin soon, says Union Minister Bharati Pawar

According to him, the government’s focus is to fulfill domestic requirements. India will resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}