WHO’s excess deaths data explained, in 5 charts

The WHO estimates confirm the findings by researchers throughout the pandemic that the elderly are the most vulnerable group due to covid-19. Almost one in four excess deaths in India were in the 80-plus age group in 2020 and 2021. This accounted for 8.7% of the entire population in this age group. In each age group, men were more vulnerable to death, and the risk came down drastically by age. The likelihood of dying was higher across age groups in 2021, the year of the second wave in India, than in 2020. Globally, men accounted for 57% (8.5 million) of the excess deaths.