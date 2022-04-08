WHO's supply suspension of Covaxin not to impact travel of people: Govt

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO had said in a statement on Saturday that Covaxin's suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post-EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection and the need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies
The External Affairs Ministry has said that people who have taken Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine (Covaxin) will be able to visit abroad without facing any hindrances. The MEA's clarification has come after the World Health Organization (WHO) suspended the supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the efficacy of Covaxin was never a questionable topic. He said that there is something about process issues that are being worked out by the company and added that UN body's decision should not be a cause for worry at all.
"I certainly do not think there should be any impact at all on people who have taken Covaxin. It is a safe vaccine. In terms of their travel, it continues to be recognised under the EUL (emergency use authorisation) of WHO," he said.
"Various countries have already accepted it. We have also had mutual recognition of vaccination certificate arrangements with various countries," Bagchi said.
WHO had said in a statement on Saturday that Covaxin's suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post-EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection and the need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.
So far, Bharat Biotech has supplied vaccines to the Indian government and around nine countries under the Centre's Vaccine Maitri programme, and has made direct commercial supply under emergency use authorisation.
Covaxin has received emergency use approvals from over 25 countries.
After we got an emergency licence in India, we applied for EUL with the WHO and we also got that. The intent for EUL was to supply vaccines to UN agencies like UNICEF, PAHO, and the GAVI Covax facility.
“But we have not received any orders to date from any of the UN agencies. So we have not made any supplies so far. We have only supplied vaccines to government of India and to quite a few other countries but all these supplies were based on EUA received from those countries," Bharat Biotech's source told PTI news agency on April 4.
