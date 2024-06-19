Whose finger is it? Police make BIG breakthrough in Mumbai ice cream horror incident

Police suspect a human finger found in an ice cream cone was from a Pune ice cream factory staff member who suffered an accident. Samples were sent for DNA testing to confirm.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published01:46 PM IST
A 26-year-old doctor from Malad West alleged that he found a severed human finger in his ice cream. (HT Print)
Ice cream horror! The human finger found in an ice cream cone in Mumbai may belong to a Pune's Yummo ice cream factory staff member, police said on Wednesday, adding that the staffer suffered a finger injury in an accident.

Police investigation revealed that the ice cream containing the finger was packaged on the same day the accident happened. The cops have sent samples for DNA testing and confirmation of whether the finger belongs to the staffer.

A few days ago, a 26-year-old doctor from Malad West, Orlem Brandon Serrao, 26, alleged that he found a human finger in an ice cream cone. His sister ordered three ice creams from Yummo through a grocery app on June 12.

“I felt something unusual after taking a bite from the cone. When I checked it properly, it turned out to be a finger-like flesh,” the doctor said. Following the shocking incident, Malad police registered a case against Yummo ice cream company and sent the ice cream sample for investigation.

The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) has suspended the license of the ice cream manufacturer. "A team of FSSAI's Western Region Office has inspected the premises of the ice cream manufacturer, and its license has been suspended," the authority told ANI.

Also Read | Ice cream horror! Mumbai doctor finds human finger in cone; case registered

“The manufacturer is based at Indapur, Pune and has a central license. The State FDA has also inspected the seller's premises at Mumbai and samples of the batch have been taken,” the food safety body added.

The authority has also written to state commissioners of food safety and regional directors of FSSAI to ensure safe and wholesome food for consumers.

“FSSAI State FDAs regularly undertake enforcement sampling of food products across the country to ensure the availability of safe and wholesome food to consumers. It is essential to ensure that food if found unsafe as per provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, has to be prohibited for sale/ recalled from the food supply chain to protect consumers,” the letter read.

“If the enforcement samples are found unsafe in the primary lab report, you are requested to direct the Designated Officers (DOs) / Central Licencing Authorities (CLAS) under your respective jurisdiction to take the following action immediately,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

