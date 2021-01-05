Why 2021 could birth many IPOs by local startups

Despite a drop in deal volume and in overall investments, numbers are still surprisingly healthy for a pandemic-hit year. When the covid-19 crisis had begun in March 2020, public markets collapsed across the world and investors froze private investments. India had put restrictions on investments from China. Between March and June, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed, deal-making remained suspended. However, as the lockdown ended, deal-making picked up rapidly, especially in the second half. By the end of 2020, nearly a dozen startups had become unicorns—the most in any year.