Why Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi has ceased its operations? Explained

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi, which has closed its operation due to a lack of diplomatic support in India from today, will continue to provide emergency consular services to Afghan nationals.

In an official statement, the Afghan embassy in India stated that a failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests is another crucial factor in shutting off the embassy.

India has not recognized the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. It evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and no longer has a diplomatic presence there.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with permission from the Indian authorities.

Last week, an official said that the Afghan ambassador left India several months ago and other Afghan diplomats have departed for third countries reportedly after receiving asylum.

India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government. The Afghan embassy said that it wanted to reach an agreement with the Indian government to ensure that the interests of Afghans living, working, studying, and doing business in India are safeguarded.

Reasons behind Afghanistan embassy's closure in New Delhi 1) Lack of support from the host Government: The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out our duties effectively, it said on the microblogging site.

2) Failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's Interests: We acknowledge our shortcomings in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to serve the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens due to the lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a legitimate functioning government in Kabul.

3) Reduction in personnel and resources: Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, there has been a significant reduction in both personnel and resources available to us, making it increasingly challenging to continue operations. The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively.

